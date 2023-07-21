Men's Ashes 2023

Captain Cummins tackles toughest day in top job

A high-octane display of batting from England gave no respite for Pat Cummins the captain and bowler

Andrew Ramsey at Old Trafford

21 July 2023, 08:36 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo