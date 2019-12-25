Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Cummins clearly the world's best: Paine

Aussie skipper Tim Paine says Pat Cummins is only getting better after another stellar year with the ball

AAP

25 December 2019, 11:33 AM AEST

