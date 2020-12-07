KFC BBL|10

Preview: Bowling returns, star imports boost Scorchers

The returns of Jason Behrendorff and Andrew Tye and a top order stacked with international talent have the Scorchers confident of a productive season

Dave Middleton

7 December 2020, 12:38 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

