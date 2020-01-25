KFC BBL|09

Star Scorchers inclusions loom as finals races heats up

Morne Morkel and maybe even Andrew Tye loom as inclusions as the Scorchers look to respond to loss against Adelaide

Bonnie Raynor at Optus Stadium

25 January 2020, 10:53 AM AEST

