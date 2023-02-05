KFC BBL|12

How the Scorchers juggernaut claimed their fifth title

After last night claiming an unprecedented fifth BBL title, Perth are now the most successful T20 side in Australian cricket, with local talent at the heart of their sustained success

Jack Paynter in Perth

5 February 2023, 01:53 PM AEST

@jackpayn

