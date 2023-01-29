Scorchers face selection dilemma as fans snap up tickets

The Scorchers' quest for an unprecedented fifth KFC BBL title is set to be in front of a packed Perth Stadium crowd with the first allocation of public tickets already sold out.

More than 34,000 tickets were snapped up in just four hours for the BBL|12 Final next Saturday after going on sale at 1pm AWST today.

It comes after a bumper crowd of 41,126 witnessed the Scorchers cruise into an eighth BBL decider at the venue last night with a seven-wicket victory over the Sydney Sixers.

Scorchers overcome early wobble to progress to Final

Ashton Turner's side now have the week off before facing off against the winner of the Challenger final at the SCG between Sixers and the winner of tonight's Renegades-Heat Knockout clash.

"We know that we've got a real competitive advantage with conditions here in Perth and the dimensions of the ground and the wicket, (so) we've got a lot of confidence playing here, " Turner said following their Qualifier win against the Sixers.

The Scorchers will be forced into one change for that match with Lance Morris departing with the Australia squad for the four-Test Qantas Tour of India, while Jhye Richardson is unlikely to recover in time from a hamstring injury to be available for selection.

"Peter Hatzoglou has bowled really nicely for us over a couple of years now and he was really unfortunate to miss selection," Turner said.

"He's someone who should be playing at this level, who has got a proven track record (and) he's won us games.

"Rewind two games ago to Adelaide and he takes three-for for us and bowls beautifully to a short leg-side boundary.

"It's difficult to not reward performances like that but that's the nature of being in a good side, there's going to be some unfortunate selections.

"But with Lance missing next weekend there's an opportunity whether it be Matt Kelly (who missed the match against the Sixers with concussion) or Peter Hatzoglou.

Kelly bloodied after unpredictable ricochet

"The depth of our squad is something that we've prided ourselves on for a long period of time and we're fortunate that we've got options to pick from.

"Our fast bowling attack in particular has got us to this stage of the competition, they've been as good as any fast bowling attack in this league and they've continued to give our batters a chance to win games. "

An additional allocation of tickets will be made available for purchase later this week after the opponent is decided on Thursday night with the result of the Challenger.

QUICK SINGLE Renewed pace means Tye’s time not up

This will also include an allocation for fans of the away team.

Premium hospitality packages for groups of all sizes will go on sale at 8am AWST Monday morning with further information available here.

WACA members also have access to the BBL|12 Final as part of their membership and visitor passes are available for WACA members to purchase here.