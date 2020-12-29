Pressure builds on misfiring Scorchers and coach Voges

Perth Scorchers coach Adam Voges concedes his team's latest batting flop has increased the pressure stakes, but he's backing his star-studded squad to get out of their worrying form rut.

The Scorchers remain dead last and winless after four matches, with Monday's 71-run loss to the Adelaide Strikers their worst display of the KFC BBL season.

The Scorchers were skittled for just 94 in 15.2 overs, with only Jason Roy (21) and Liam Livingstone (22) making it past 20.

Perth finished with the wooden spoon in BBL|08 and sixth last season, and are now in grave danger of missing the finals for a third straight campaign.

That scenario is unthinkable for the Scorchers, who are the BBL's most successful franchise with three titles to their name.

Voges, who is in the final year of his initial three-year deal when appointed to take over from Justin Langer, is well aware of the expectations and he can sense the growing frustration among fans.

"There's always pressure in any form of high-level sport. It always sits there whether you're a player or a coach," Voges said.

"That's part of the business that we're in. It probably gets amplified a little bit when we have results like we did last night.

"Our performances haven't been up to scratch for the last period and we haven't started this tournament well.

"We'll continue day in, day out to make sure we're doing the work and have faith in this group to turn things around."

The Scorchers will get a quick chance of revenge against the Strikers when the teams lock horns again on Thursday night at Adelaide Oval.

Perth's highest score so far this tournament was the 6-158 they posted in the rained-out clash with the Melbourne Stars.

Voges knows a batting line-up featuring Roy, Livingstone, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, Colin Munro and Ashton Turner is capable of so much more.

"Our message to the playing group is about playing team-first cricket," Voges said.

"I think we went away from that last night. Some of the decision making, shot selection for the situation of the game just didn't match up.

"We had nine internationals in the XI that we put on the park last night with a couple of up-and-coming promising West Australians as well.

"There's plenty of experience in this group and I'm certain that that experience will help in terms of us being able to turn this around."

One major positive to come out of Monday's match was Marsh's bowling performance, with the skipper snaring 2-14 off four overs in his first bowling display since suffering a serious ankle injury in the IPL.