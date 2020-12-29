KFC BBL|10

Pressure builds on misfiring Scorchers and coach Voges

Perth remain winless and dead last in the KFC BBL and head coach Adam Voges has demanded more from his talent-laden playing group

AAP

29 December 2020, 04:35 PM AEST

