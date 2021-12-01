KFC BBL|11

Scorchers set for 'unique' meeting with overseas stars

WA's COVID-19 border rules has meant Perth's gun international recruits won't link up with last year's runners up until the changerooms before their first BBL game

Jack Paynter

1 December 2021, 12:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

