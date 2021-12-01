Scorchers set for 'unique' meeting with overseas stars

The Perth Scorchers' overseas recruits won't meet up with the team until they arrive for their first game of the KFC BBL|11 season as Western Australia's tough border stance continues to cause havoc for the summer of cricket.

Premier Mark McGowan's COVID-19 border restrictions have already put serious doubt on Perth hosting the fifth Vodafone Ashes Test, and now it's been revealed the Scorchers' international signings won't link up with the team until they meet in the changerooms before facing the Brisbane Heat next Wednesday.

The club is trying to avoid players spending 14 days in hotel quarantine at all costs as Scorchers players prepare to spend a large chunk of the season on the road again.

Two of Perth's first three home matches have been locked in for Optus Stadium, with their other home game to be played at the Sydney Showgrounds.

Who is the hardest BBL batter to bowl to?

But after that, their fixture remains uncertain as the club, and Cricket Australia, try to negotiate travel arrangements and border rules with the WA government.

The Scorchers' two matches in Perth on December 8 and 20 will be played under strict quarantine conditions in a bio-secure bubble with teams, support staff, officials and event staff entering WA doing so in a fly-in fly-out model that strictly limits their interaction with the public and minimises risk.

Scorchers captain Ashton Turner said the tough COVID rules had also made it difficult to recruit overseas talent for BBL|11.

They've managed to retain New Zealand power hitter Colin Munro from last season, who is currently in Sydney, while they've also secured the services of English T20 journeyman Laurie Evans.

QUICK SINGLE England stars headline BBL|11 international signings

"It's probably the first question any overseas player has asked is 'do we have to quarantine'," Turner told cricket.com.au.

"Because anyone who's had to do it before knows that 14 days in a hotel, it's hard, it's mentally grueling.

"You need to have a pretty good reason to want to put yourself through that. As a result, we've done everything we can to restrict the amount of quarantine the guys have had to do.

"We've got a really unique situation where some overseas players will not meet up with the squad until we meet them at the ground for our first game next week, which is (when) trying to build a great team culture isn't probably out of the handbook of suggested ideas, but we'll make the best of every situation.

QUICK SINGLE Scorchers add English pair as their squad depth is tested

"It's a long tournament and no doubt we'll be able to find ways to fast-track guys integration into the squad, and more than anything, we're just looking forward to being able to play some cricket."

Despite the looming lengthy road trip, Turner was remaining upbeat about the team's prospects of going one better this season after falling to the Sydney Sixers in the BBL|10 final.

"We know that we're going to be challenged in various ways this year, and we'll spend a lot of time on the road, but it hasn't snuck up on us, we feel well planned and well prepared to play wherever we need to," the 28-year-old said.

"Coming off an almost really successful season last year, we've hopefully made the changes as required to go one better."

Sydney Sixers too strong for Scorchers and go back-to-back

The Scorchers depth is set to be tested over the first few games of the season with fast bowler Jhye Richardson named in the Test squad, and Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar all on Australia A duties.

But that is set to provide opportunities for younger members of their squad and Turner is confident they'll still be able to put in a good performance in front of their home fans in Perth.

"We're doing everything we can to find some cover, it can be challenging at times, but hopefully we'll have some announcements before the first game," he said.

"There's a bit of uncertainty around the availability of some of the Australian A guys but we think the depth of our squad is really strong and we think those guys, particularly in Western Australia, can come in and add a lot of depth to squad."

Terrific Turner tons up with maiden List A hundred

As for his own form, Turner struck his maiden List A century and a 71 not out to average 58.25 in five Marsh One-Day Cup matches for WA this season, after featuring in all of Australia's five T20 games in Bangladesh earlier this year and two T20I and three ODI during the West Indies tour.

"I feel like I'm playing well, playing mainly white ball cricket season just with the way the schedule had worked out for me," he said.

"I always love playing in the Big Bash, it's probably the format probably suits my game quite nicely.

"Anyone who has experience representing Australia and playing international cricket knows how much fun it is and when you walk into that environment, it's the place they want to be.

"I don't need more incentive than trying to win games for the Perth Scorchers."

Sign up for BKT Big Bash Tipping this season at tipping.cricket.com.au! Go for the major prize or join a league and take on your friends, family and colleagues.