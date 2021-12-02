KFC BBL|11

Preview: World Cup hero to light up BBL|11 for Scorchers

Mitch Marsh's heroics at the T20 World Cup didn't surprise his Perth teammates – could the 'most in-form batter in the world' help the Scorchers go one better this year and lift the trophy?

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

2 December 2021, 02:10 PM AEST

