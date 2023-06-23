Australian cricket remembers former Test rep Peter Allan

One-time Test player and former record wicket-taker for Queensland, who also took 10 wickets in a first-class innings, dies aged 87

cricket.com.au

23 June 2023, 12:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo