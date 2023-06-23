Australian cricket remembers former Test rep Peter Allan

Former leading Queensland wicket-taker and one-time Test player Peter Allan has died, aged 87.

Allan, who carved out a superb career as a right-arm paceman through the 1950s and 1960s with Queensland, is perhaps best remembered for his feat of taking 10 wickets in a first-class innings; he remains one of just three Australians to have done so.

As a 29-year-old, he made a belated Test debut after making his first-class debut for Queensland in 1959-60 and touring the West Indies with Australia in 1964-65.

That appearance came in the opening clash of the 1965-66 Ashes at the Gabba in what became a rollercoaster season for the tall quick who could swing the ball both ways.

In a drawn match that also featured a teenage Doug Walters in his first game for his country, Allan took the new ball and claimed 2-58 from 21 overs in the first innings and 0-25 in the second.

He was 12th man for the Second Test and omitted for the Third, only to earn a recall to the squad for the Fourth Test in the wake of his astounding Shield performance for Queensland against Victoria at the MCG in January 1966.

Allan finished with figures of 10 for 61 from 15.6 eight-ball overs, bowling unchanged through the innings as Victoria were skittled for 130.

He was only the second player in Australian first-class cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings, before WA's Ian Brayshaw achieved the same feat the next season.

Allan succumbed to an ankle injury on the eve of the Fourth Test, which saw him replaced by Graham McKenzie and he was overlooked thereafter.

At one point Queensland's most prolific Sheffield Shield wicket-taker, Allan's Test debut could well have come earlier. Diagnosed as a diabetic before the 1964-65 Caribbean tour, he battled illness for much of the trip after making a promising start with a five-wicket haul against the Leeward Islands.

Unable to push for a Test berth due to illness, he was forced to wait until England toured the following summer to make his mark at the highest level.

His remarkable 1965-66 summer had one final highlight, taking another 10-wicket haul in an innings, this time for South Brisbane in the Brisbane First Grade competition in March 1966.

Allan continued opening the bowling for Queensland until he retired after a successful 1968-69 season in which he headed the national averages with 46 wickets at 16.36.

His Sheffield Shield career tally of 182 wickets at 25.29 was the state's record at the time.

In 57 first-class games, he took 206 wickets at an average of 26.10 and claimed five wickets in an innings on 12 occasions to go with his 10-wicket haul.

His post-cricket career featured a variety of roles, including with the Brisbane City Council where he held a senior post managing Queen Elizabeth II Stadium after the 1982 Commonwealth Games, while he also worked as a hotel publican and a civil celebrant on Hamilton Island.

Queensland Cricket Chair Chris Simpson paid tribute to Allan, who died on Thursday and is remembered by family and friends.

"Peter had great skill as a bowler which was also mixed with determination – he typified that strike bowler role in the teams he played for," he said.

"He served on the executive committee of the Queensland Cricket Association from 1985 to 1991 and was generous with his time and insights for any aspiring player who sought him out.

"His feat of taking 10 wickets in an innings remains a high point in Australian cricket.

"Peter made a wonderful contribution to cricket in Queensland and on behalf of Queensland Cricket, we thank him for his service to the game."