Mind over chatter: Handscomb unlocked by new blend

Peter Handscomb says his recent run spree is down to mastering his mind as much as his shift to a hybrid batting style, as the Victorian captain maintained his rich vein of form on Wednesday.

Handscomb admits criticism of his much-scrutinised technique helped sting him into making changes, but he has found success in recent weeks by importing elements of his old approach into his new one.

Since a mid-game discussion with coach Chris Rogers two weeks ago that sparked his decision to make further technical adjustments, the 29-year-old has made 346 runs in four innings and twice been not out.

After scores of 124no, 73 and 54no in the Sheffield Shield, Handscomb continued his hot streak in the Marsh One-Day Cup against Tasmania with a 106-ball 95 that could have been a bigger tally had his fellow batters not deserted him in a collapse of 8-61.

He has been on the outer of the Test side for the last two years after Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne were among those to question whether the right-hander’s predominantly back-foot style was suitable for international cricket.

Handscomb explained that their words following his last stint with the Test side (during the 2018-19 series against India) saw him overcorrect, neutering his strength off the back foot.

But his chat with Rogers, during which the Victorian coach said he largely confirmed conclusions Handscomb had already come to, has unlocked elements of both approaches.

"It’s been a two-year process," said Handscomb after Victoria’s six-wicket defeat at the Junction Oval on Wednesday.

"I got slammed for the technique I did have – and I wasn’t making runs with it – so in an attempt to try and grow, you work that out and try to become better.

"I probably went too far the other way and started lunging too much forward and forgot my back-foot play.

"Now it just feels like I’m in a position where I feel like I can play off both front foot and back foot."

Rogers said he had never seen Handscomb bat better, suggesting after Victoria’s drawn Sheffield Shield game that he hopes to see "another coming" of his former state teammate following the adjustment.

But Handscomb suggested his mental approach had been equally important to his run glut.

"I try not to think about it (technique) too much about when I’m out there to be honest, I just try to keep my mind clear," he said.

"My mindset is one the most important things as well, just trying to stay clear and present while I’m out there.

"If you’re not scoring runs, you’ve got to find a way to improve. I’m still trying to do that, I’m still trying to find things to get better (at).

"Technique is one thing but I’ve really tried to get into a nice frame of mind and just try to stay really clear and present."