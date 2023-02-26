'Very special': Handscomb’s extra reason to smile on tour

As personally satisfied as Peter Handscomb had been in crowning a successful comeback to international cricket last week, there was a far more special reason to toast his highest Test score in nearly six years.

Watching on at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Handscomb posted his unbeaten 72 – his best Test return since his famed innings of 81 in crippling heat in Chittagong in 2017 when he suffered severe heat stroke – were his wife Sarah, mother-in-law Colleen and infant son, Jack.

Given the turbulence of Jack's arrival into the world only eight months earlier, his presence in Delhi was special enough to shade some of the disappointment of Australia's defeat.

Khawaja, Handscomb hit vital fifties but Ashwin makes mark

Handscomb had been in Sri Lanka in June last year on an Australia A tour, his selection for which was incidentally the first indication he was firmly in the mix to face India the following year, when Sarah's waters broke nine weeks early.

He made it home to Melbourne in time for the birth. Weighing just over two kilograms at birth, Jack had to be fed through a tube in his nose for his first month of life.

After a difficult few weeks, Jack had put on weight and was healthy enough to leave hospital. The Handscombs have counted their blessings.

"Compared to other prem(ature) babies in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), he was one of the lucky ones who was a bit bigger, to breathe on his own after 36 hours, and then it was just about getting him fat and feeding him and stuff like that," Handscomb told the Unplayable Podcast.

"We were lucky in that sense. But it was also tough, leaving him for the first time - having a child and then actually having to go home and try to get some sleep to then come back and sit with him for hours and not being able to do much with him.

"It was a tough month.

"But we're seeing incredible rewards now and being able to bring him on tour, it's very, very special, and definitely put cricket in perspective, that's for sure."

Handscomb trains on Saturday // Getty

In the months that followed as Handscomb reprioritised his training schedule around his new-born, the 31-year-old put together his strongest Sheffield Shield season (by batting average) of his career to seal a berth for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

It was reward for years of adjustment to a batting method that had needed recalibrating after his first coming as a Test cricketer finished with an acknowledgment his play against pace needed work.

His state coach Chris Rogers has been a driving force behind not losing what had allowed Handscomb to score two centuries against strong Test attacks in his first summer in the Baggy Green, in amongst the fine-tuning.

In India, Handscomb has relied on a simple method of using the depth of his crease – getting all the way back to shorter balls and getting a long way forward to fuller ones, even skipping down to the pitch of the ball where possible – in an attempt to neuter India's spinners on low, turning pitches.

There is a thoroughness and a maturity to his approach.

For instance, the sweep shot, the stroke that has come under the microscope following its role in the Aussies' match-sealing stumble in Delhi, has only been employed by him four times in the series – once to his downfall in Nagpur when he looked to hit out while batting with the tail.

In Bangalore during Australia's pre-series training camp, Handscomb had spent a whole net session playing the sweep.

"I've been just trying to find methods over here and different plans for different things," said Handscomb, whose tally of 109 runs is the second-highest by an Aussie in the series so far.

"I've got my plan A through to (plan) whatever. I just felt like I needed to have the sweep if I want to go to it.

"(In Bangalore) I just got three left-arm spinners (plus) Dan Vettori throwing and I was like, 'right, let's see if I can sweep off the stumps'. Let's see what that feels like, where I can (sweep from), where I can't, and what's the best thing for my hands and what not.

"That was just a real specific training based around one game plan. But I'd already (practiced) plan A and B earlier that training session, making sure that I drilled in the first two plans that I want to go to – and then have something (else) as a bit of a back-up."

Handscomb details new baseball gear and 'fluke' Delhi catch

Handscomb's willingness to engage with both a clinical and a sports psychologist, the latter being David Reid who has worked with the Melbourne Stars and with IPL side Chennai Super Kings, has also been a major factor in his return to Test level.

His mental approach has been tested over the first two Tests against India, whose spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have ensnared the wickets of the Australians 31 times already in the series.

"That's one of the hardest things – you get beaten (by a bowler on the outside edge) and the mental strength to be like, 'Okay, well, that ball is gone, now I've just got to focus on the next one is hard'," said Handscomb.

"It's hard to forget being beaten by an opposition player, and the way that they've done it.

"Being clear out there, being present with each ball is tough, because when I go out to bat, I've seen the dismissals as well – so you get an understanding of what the wicket is doing and what the ball is doing, which is good.

"But you've also seen the odd ball really jump and really turn and you've just got to try your hardest to forget that."

'Ready to go': Green eager for third Test

Handscomb might have won his way back into the Test outfit as a 'horses for courses' pick, but he is eager to show he is far from a one-trick pony.

The right-hander has never played a Test in England but has extensive experience playing county cricket, most recently as captain of Lord's-based club Middlesex, and hopes he will remain in selectors' thinking for the Ashes later this year.

"Any time you get to play for Australia, you don't want to just come in for one series and then they're like, 'oh nah, different conditions, you can send someone else'," said Handscomb.

"It's like no, screw that, I've had some tough conditions, I want to continue and I want to be able to adjust my game to different conditions and find a plan over there against some of the best in the world in different conditions.

"That's what every batter wants to do, is be able to score runs around the world. That really gives you a big sense of accomplishment if you can do it.

"I'll be pushing my hardest to stay on every tour now for as long as I possibly can."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat