Handscomb a last-minute experience boost for 'Gades

One of Australia's most in-form batters, Peter Handscomb, has finally secured a deal for KFC BBL|12, signing with the Melbourne Renegades in a last-minute boost for last season’s wooden spooners.

The Victoria captain has been prolific in the four-day and 50-over formats across the past three summers and currently tops the Marsh Sheffield Shield run-scorers list after the first six rounds of the 2022-23 season.

Handscomb crosses over from the Hobart Hurricanes where his 20-over form has waned since crossing from the Melbourne Stars ahead of BBL|10.

The right-hander's best output was last season, where he scored 206 runs at an average just over 20, but he failed to pass 50 during his two seasons with the Hurricanes and resulted in him not being offered a new deal for on the Apple Isle.

Instead, he will stay close to home during the holiday season this summer after the birth of his first child Jack mid-year and boosts a vastly different looking Renegades squad who are looking to avoid their fourth consecutive wooden spoon.

Highlights of Handscomb's century

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batter joins the competition's fourth highest run-scorer of all-time in Jon Wells and right-arm quick Tom Rogers as the Renegades experienced additions for BBL|12.

Add that trio to the likes of Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh and Nic Maddinson, as well as international power-hitters Andre Russell and Martin Guptill, and the Renegades are shaping as one of the teams to beat this season.

What Handscomb's signing means for Sam Harper, who has kept wicket for the 'Gades for the past four seasons, is yet to be determined, and although Harper is Victoria's preferred Sheffield Shield wicketkeeper, Handscomb has edged him out of the Marsh Cup side so far this season.

"Obviously, Sam Harper has been doing a great job for Cricket Victoria and over the years at the Melbourne Renegades as well, so I'm sure he'll probably start with the gloves and show what he can do because he's a great young talent," Handscomb said today.

"The last white-ball game (for Victoria), Harps (Harper) actually came in and took the gloves off me because of the way he's been batting and we really like what we've been seeing from him and all the hard work he's been doing."

QUICK SINGLE Guptill targeting more internationals after BBL stint

In conjunction with Wells – who signed with the Renegades in August – Handscomb will take pressure off the side's developing batters in Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey and Harper who have had to shoulder a heavy load so far in their young careers.

The Victorian stalwart returns to Melbourne for the T20 summer after he spent eight seasons with the Stars, where he produced one of the most memorable BBL innings in its history with an unbeaten 103 at the MCG in BBL|04.

Handscomb sets career mark with huge double at Junction

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be able to play Big Bash this season and to be staying in Melbourne with the Renegades is exciting," said Handscomb.

"There was a fair period there where it was touch and go in terms of whether I was going to get a Big Bash contract or not.

"The staying home factor was pretty big especially because the last couple of years I've been playing in England as well during the offseason.

"So being able to stay home with Jack who is only five and a half months old and helping out my wife Sarah, that was huge and I'm grateful that the Renegades were the ones that came knocking.

"I think this group can go places this year. The ambition is to win the tournament, it's always about trying to take the championship home and I'll be trying to influence the game in a positive way every opportunity I get.

"I played a lot of Big Bash games for the Stars, but it will be good fun to play against them with the Renegades’ red on and I’m looking forward to those match-ups."

Signing Handscomb completes the Renegades 18-player squad for BBL|12, with the club also inking deals with three overseas replacement players in Russell, Guptill and former Sri Lankan first-class leg-spinner Ruwantha Kellapotha after their No.1 draft pick Liam Livingstone withdrew from the tournament due to an increased workload.

QUICK SINGLE Superstar Dre-Russ gets Big Bash lifeline with Renegades

"Peter is one of the country's most in-form batters and to be able to add him to our group on the eve of the season is a great outcome," said Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said.

"He's not only a quality player, but brings a wealth of experience, leadership and already has great relationships within our playing group.

"Our list management team looked at several ways to use this final spot on our list, but ultimately with a player of Peter's quality still available it became a simple decision – particularly with Marcus Harris on international duties.

"We look forward to seeing what he can contribute now he's playing on the right side of Melbourne."

The Renegades kick off their BBL|12 campaign on December 15 against the Brisbane Heat in Cairns, before hosting the Sydney Thunder at Marvel Stadium on December 18.

Melbourne Renegades BBL|12 squad: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jon Wells. Replacement players: Ruwantha Kellapotha (Sri Lanka), Andre Russell (West Indies), Martin Guptill (New Zealand)