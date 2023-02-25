All the gear and new ideas: Handscomb's baseball get-up

Handscomb details new baseball gear and 'fluke' Delhi catch

Peter Handscomb's short-leg feats on Australia's tour of India have been aided by a left-field approach to sourcing protective equipment, with the recalled batter revealing he has been using baseball catcher's leg guards while stationed in close.

Handscomb underlined his reputation as of the country's best bat-pad fielders with a wonder grab at short leg off Sheryas Iyer during the Delhi Test last week.

But he might not have taken it if not for an innovative approach to shielding himself in the Aussies' four-Test series in India.

Aware he was likely to field for long periods around the bat for Australia's spinners if he were to play, Handscomb purchased a complete set of protective padding designed for baseball catchers from a shop in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs before flying out for India.

The 31-year-old extensively practiced reflex and bat-pad catches while wearing the equipment during Australia's training camp in Bangalore earlier this month and has since worn the leg guards in both Tests.

Pete Handscomb wears his baseball catcher's protection at Aussie training // cricket.com.au

Handscomb also has a full chest and torso protector but found it too onerous to wear.

"I got myself the vest to protect my chest and then the leg guards, which protects the top of your feet, your shins and then also above your knee," Handscomb told the Unplayable Podcast.

"I went youths (size) so that I could still move around and it wasn't too bulky.

"But more than anything just to give me confidence to stay front on when they sweep, to give me confidence to keep my eye on the ball knowing that it won't hurt as much.

Handscomb holds on to short-leg stunner to remove Iyer

"I've been thinking about it for a while for bat pad (fielding). People put keeping pads underneath their pants and stuff like that and I was like why don't we wear more protective (gear)?"

As far as Handscomb is aware, his new equipment is perfectly legal, while he has applied white tape to the bottom of the pads which stick out below his trousers and over his shoelaces to ensure they comply with ICC standards

The Marylebone Cricket Club's laws of cricket state only that wicketkeepers are the only fielders permitted to wear "external" protective gear like gloves and pads. Close-in catchers routinely wear pads underneath their playing whites.

Handscomb's creativity is in keeping with Australia's experimental outlook on fielding training in India.

Eager to replicate the different type of catching chances created off spinners on the subcontinent, assistant coach Andre Borovec had an octagonal wooden apparatus designed to fit soft balls in its holes custom-made by a cabinetmaker in Geelong to use for bat-pad catches. A yellow Australian rules Sherrin football has also been used for the same purpose.

Assistant coach Andre Borovec with the custom-made devices the Aussies are using in fielding practice // cricket.com.au

At training in Delhi on Saturday, Steve Smith was among a group of Australians to drag a metal barricade to put alongside a curator's pitch roller to help with their slip catching practice.

"It's amazing what you can come up with when you have a bit of a look around to help create that similar environment (to a game)," Borovec told cricket.com.au.

"That's the goal of training, to encourage players to invent and solve some problems and come up with new things. Some things work, some things don't."

Footy season? Aussies find ingenious use for a Sherrin

Handscomb believes his unusual use of the baseball equipment, which may be a first in international cricket, has already gifted Australia a bonus wicket in this series.

KL Rahul was dismissed in India's second innings of the second Test when he firmly glanced Nathan Lyon's first ball straight into the top part of Handscomb's right leg guard at short-leg, with the rebound ballooning up to wicketkeeper Alex Carey for a simple catch.

The firmness of the guard's external shell meant the ricochet off Handscomb likely went higher than if he had been wearing more traditional cricket padding.

Handscomb's padding helps ricochet in Rahul dismissal

"That hit the top leg guard which wouldn't be on a keepers' pad, so normally that would have just hit my thigh. I would have hit the deck in pain and the catch would have just gone down. So that's a lucky one," said the Victorian.

The equipment did not directly come into play for his grab off Iyer, with Handscomb labelling that one an "absolute fluke".

It has however given him extra confidence to remain still while fielding in close, increasing the chances of creating a wicket out of nothing.

"It hit me in the perfect spot to just roll up to my right and I was lucky enough to feel (the ball) going right," he said. "I threw a couple of hands out and just managed to stay under it. There's a lot of luck in catches like that."