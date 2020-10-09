Vics flag quarantine concerns ahead of Shield opener

Victoria's Marsh Sheffield Shield season is in a muddle before it's even started, as their captain Peter Handscomb revealed concerns over whether his fast bowlers will be physically ready to play first-class cricket after two weeks of quarantine.

Handscomb fears Victoria's youthful bowling attack could be at a higher risk of injury after late complications over their quarantine restrictions and accommodation affected their training schedule.

Their first game is currently set for October 22, three days after they are permitted out of quarantine and into the Adelaide Sheffield Shield 'bubble', against reigning champions New South Wales.

It's understood Cricket Australia could consider changing the schedule. The majority of NSW's squad has already arrived in Adelaide and if their opening match against Victoria were to be postponed – and the rest of the schedule left untouched - it would mean they wouldn't play until October 30.

By that time, the other four states would have already played two games each.

Victoria's 18-man squad had initially planned to stay at the new Adelaide Oval hotel, but have instead been moved to the Playford in town.

Groups of four (three players plus a coach) are taken by police escort to train at Adelaide Oval for three hours each. Aside from that, they are not permitted to leave their rooms.

Coming from the Australian state that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus, Victoria are the only team in hotel quarantine, with the other five teams already in the Shield 'bubble'.

Victoria could conceivably only play two Sheffield Shield games before the Big Bash break if their first game against NSW is moved, which would leave them with a punishing eight-game stretch (presuming a full 10-match season goes ahead) when the competition resumes.

The Vics have four fast bowlers aged 22 or under - Will Sutherland (20), Xavier Crone (22) Mitch Perry (20) and Zak Evans (20) – with the latter three all uncapped at first-class level. Sutherland has just five games to his name.

"That's looking tougher and tougher," Handscomb said when asked about whether Victoria will be right to go for their first match.

"We're getting a lot of information from the SSSM (Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine team) and the science behind whether our fast bowlers are getting the loads they need to be ready for those games straight out of quarantine.

"Basically we have to be guided by them. The batters could come out and do it, but the bowlers are going to have a pretty tough time of it, especially considering we've got quite a young bowling attack as well.

"They might need a bit more time on their feet after quarantine. We'll have to wait and see what happens with the schedule.

"I'm sure we'll find out in the next couple of days. We need to find out relatively soon so we know what we're doing."

Handscomb stressed his major concern is over the physical preparation of their fast bowlers, who are limited to bowling for less than an hour on training days.

"It's something I've flagged with our physio," said Handscomb. "I really want to make sure our bowlers are getting what they need to be able to play a game two days out of quarantine.

"If we are able to get our bowlers the loads they require to play a Shield game and not be at risk of any sort of injury, then I'm happy to play it.

"But I think as soon there's a bit of risk there, the last thing we'd want is for a bowler to come out and get injured in that first game because they were underdone.

"The last thing I want to do is put any of my players at risk."

But Handscomb, who said preparations for the season under new coach Chris Rogers had otherwise been tracking "beautifully" before their setback, said the squad must be prepared to adapt.

The Vics faced heavy restrictions back in Melbourne as the state grappled with a second outbreak of COVID-19 while the rest of the country has been able to ease many health restrictions.

"That's (typical of) this year – nothing has been set in stone, you're always ready to adapt and whatever is required to do to get the season going," said Handscomb.

"Our training has changed and that's all part of it, we're cracking on and doing everything we can."