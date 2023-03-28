KFC BBL|12

Stars appoint English coach as Hussey's replacement

Renowned English coach Peter Moores announced as David Hussey's replacement at the Melbourne Stars as the club looks to bounce back from a disappointing BBL|12

Jack Paynter

28 March 2023, 04:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

