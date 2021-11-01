Former Test leg-spinner Philpott dies, aged 86

A sad weekend for Australian cricket sees the game farewell Peter Philpott as well as Alan Davidson and Ashley Mallett

AAP

1 November 2021, 06:30 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo