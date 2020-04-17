Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Siddle mulling offers but keen to stay at Victoria

Paceman wants to remain in his home state but is open to a move in order to continue his domestic career

Sam Ferris

17 April 2020, 08:04 AM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo