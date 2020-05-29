Siddle explains his decision to leave Victoria

Former Test quick Peter Siddle says a future career in coaching and the chance to guide Tasmania's young fast bowlers played a big part in his decision to join the Tigers, ending 14 seasons with Victoria.

After much off-season speculation, it was announced on Friday that the 35-year-old has inked a two-year contract with Tasmania.

Siddle, who retired from international cricket in December after a 67-Test career, said he had interest from four states and negotiations went "a long way" with Victoria.

With his playing career winding down, he's eyeing a transition from the bowling ranks to coaching, much like Hobart Hurricanes and Tigers' one-day mentor Adam Griffith did in the latter part of his career.

"He (Griffith) started to look towards the coaching stuff, being able to develop that before you finish up, rather than just coming to an end," Siddle said.

“When you're an older player, it's always nerve-wracking not knowing whether you're going to get another deal with your home state or any state.

"To have four states interested in signing me ... it's always nice to feel loved, especially at the back end of my career.

"But it was about making the right decision to help develop me not just as a player at the back end of my career but also looking ahead to the future and what I might move into once my playing days are done."

Siddle added the opportunity to work with the likes of Nathan Ellis, who burst onto the scene last season, and highly rated speedster Riley Meredith helped get him across the line.

"I've had some good battles with Riley in Shield cricket. I'm looking forward to playing alongside him rather than against him," Siddle said.

The new Tiger has mixed emotions about leaving his home state after debuting in 2005, playing 62 first-class matches and winning two Sheffield Shield titles.

"It's very sad to be finishing up with Victoria," he said.

"You probably think when you start your career you're going to finish your career in that state and be a one-state player."

The former Australia international's experience will help Tasmania fill the void left by George Bailey, who retired to join the national selection panel earlier this year.

The Tigers will unveil their full 2020-21 squad next week but have announced injury-plagued allrounder James Faulkner has been left off the contract list.

Alex Bevilaqua, Gurinder Sandhu, Sean Willis and Simon Milenko have also been cut.

Siddle is coming off a strong Shield season where he finished fourth on the overall wicket list with 32 at an average of 19.87.

"(My drive) is the love of the game, as silly as it sounds," Siddle said.

"If I didn't enjoy it, I definitely wouldn't be turning up to bowl 40-50 overs in a first-class game."