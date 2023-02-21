Victoria confirm interest in return of state great Siddle

The Vics are keen on luring back 38-year-old Peter Siddle, who defected to Tasmania in 2020

Jack Paynter

21 February 2023, 03:58 PM AEST

@jackpayn

