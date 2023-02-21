Victoria confirm interest in return of state great Siddle

Victoria have confirmed their interest in luring back Peter Siddle to his native state with the Vics keen to fast-track the development of their emerging pace attack.

Siddle, who turned 38 last November, remains keen to play on next Australian summer and will return to Somerset in English county cricket over the winter.

But that could be in his former state instead of Tasmania with Cricket Victoria Head of Male Cricket David Hussey today confirming their interest in enticing the veteran right-armer back home.

The 67-Test great played 63 first-class, 36 one-day and 14 T20 matches for Victoria before a shock move to the Tigers ahead of the 2020-21 season.

And despite being in the twilight years of his career, Siddle's form hasn't wavered with 107 wickets at 24 in 33 matches for Tasmania and Somerset since his move, while also developing into one of the nation's most effective T20 death bowlers.

"The last couple of years, it's just been about how the body's feeling," Siddle said last month after the Adelaide Strikers were knocked out of KFC BBL|12.

"I'm heading back to England in the off-season so I'm still loving cricket.

"I still want to play cricket in Australia, so no doubt I'll probably go around for another year."

The retirement of James Pattinson and promotion of Scott Boland to the Test squad has left Victoria's bowling line up short of experience with mentoring their young quicks one of the key reasons behind the Vics' approach.

At 23-years-old and with just 28 first-class matches under his belt, fast bowling allrounder Will Sutherland is now the leader of the attack and has also been handed the Marsh Sheffield Shield captaincy duties in the absence of Peter Handscomb after his recall to the Test side during Australia's ongoing Qantas Tour of India.

Since Boland joined the Test squad for the Australian Test summer in late November after three Shield matches this season, the make-up of Victoria's pace attack has been Sutherland, Fergus O'Neill, Cameron McClure, Sam Elliott, Jack Prestwidge and Mitchell Perry who have a combined 65 first-class matches between them.

Despite their dearth of experience, Victoria have won their last two Shield matches to rise to second on the table and face South Australia in their final match of the Marsh One-Day Cup season on Sunday with the winner to progress to take on WA in the final on March 8.

Siddle's agent met with Hussey and CV Head of Cricket Graham Manou at the state's CitiPower Centre base on Tuesday while the quick was turning out for his current state against WA at Blundstone Arena.

"For him to retire as a Victorian player – he's played all three formats of the game for Australia and he should be retired as a Victorian great," Hussey said on RSN radio this morning.

"(Siddle) playing out his cricketing days as a Victorian player would be fantastic and really help tutor and mentor some of our younger bowlers to fast-track their development to hopefully playing international cricket.

"It's still a long way off. I'm pretty keen to get the deal done. I think Pete's a quality person and someone who will buy into what we're trying to achieve at Cricket Victoria."

Siddle is Victoria's 10th leading wicket-taker of all time with 233 scalps and played alongside Hussey in the state's 2014-15 Sheffield Shield title.

There's also the potential Siddle could play a role within the pathways program developing the state's next generation of fast bowlers if lured back to Victoria.

Any deal to get Siddle to return to Victoria would need to be finalised by the domestic contracting deadline in May.