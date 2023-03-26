Siddle confirms Victoria return as Tassie prepare for shakeup

Evergreen paceman Peter Siddle has confirmed he has played his last match with Tasmania, with the veteran quick set to re-join Victoria next season to play out the rest of his career.

The 38-year-old announced the widely expected move via social media on Friday, thanking Tasmania for the opportunity and support over the past three seasons.

Siddle made the surprise switch to the Apple Isle in May 2020, playing three seasons for the Tigers where he collected 78 wickets at 24.35 across 30 Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup matches.

It's understood that while Siddle hasn't officially put pen to paper, he has secured a non-binding verbal commitment to return to Victoria for the 2023-24 season, the state where he made the first 63 of his Shield appearances and earned his 67 Test caps.

"I've had a wonderful time over the past three years … it came at a tough time in my life but you all welcomed me and made me feel happy so thank you for that," Siddle said.

"My time down there will always hold a spot in my heart. Now it's time to run it back with (Victoria). Can't wait to come back home."

One of the reasons Siddle was targeted by Victoria was to play a role developing their next generation of fast bowlers with the retirement of James Pattinson and promotion of Scott Boland to the Test squad leaving their young attack at times short of experience.

Siddle skittles Redbacks top-order

Siddle's departure might not be the only one facing Tasmania this off-season following a disappointing men's season where they finished last in the 50-over competition and fifth in the Shield.

Australia's T20 gloveman Matthew Wade won't take a state contract next season as part of a mutual agreement to free up playing opportunities elsewhere in the twilight years of his career.

The 35-year-old will still be available to play for the Tigers when at home but will not be bound by a domestic contract, which could see him become a globetrotting gun-for-hire on the franchise T20 circuit.

The left-handed 'keeper-batter is currently preparing for another Indian Premier League campaign with reigning champions Gujarat Titans after stints with SA20's Joburg Super Kings and Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League following KFC BBL|12.

Wade peppers boundary in six laden half century

He is still contracted to the Hobart Hurricanes for BBL|13 but has been linked with a trade to the Melbourne Renegades, who are also set to exchange Sam Harper for the Stars' Adam Zampa once the competition's contracting embargo lifts after a new Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the players' union is completed.

Wade had previously indicated last year's T20 World Cup could be his last appearance in national colours, but recent months suggests he is keen to push on to next year's global showpiece event in the United States and Caribbean.

Another Tiger set to be lured home is Ben McDermott who has been strongly linked with a return to Queensland.

QUICK SINGLE Our Sheffield Shield Team of the Tournament

McDermott was dropped for the Tigers last two Shield matches of the season after a tough summer with the bat in all three competitions, averaging 20 for Tasmania and 16 for the Hurricanes in BBL|12.

The 28-year-old last played for Queensland aged 19 in October 2014, making a solitary first-class and one-day appearance before moving to Tasmania where he's spent the last eight seasons.

Jackson Bird is also out of contract, although the veteran seamer – who led Tasmania's attack with 31 Shield wickets this season – is keen to play on and is hoping to secure a two-year deal.

It's understood he has an initial offer from Tasmania, but it's believed other states could also be circling for the Tigers' all-time leading wicket-taker.

Bird makes light work of Vics' top order at MCG

Nathan Ellis, however, knocked back an approach from NSW earlier in the season to stay with Tasmania, where he is likely to be given more flexibility to chase white-ball opportunities should they arise.

While seemingly at home during his three Shield matches this season (where he took seven wickets), the crafty right-arm quick has recognised his best opportunity to play international cricket will be in the limited-overs formats.

Ellis will still play for Tasmania across the two formats, but it's understood the state won't stand in his way should the right franchise opportunity that works for both parties present even if it does clash with the domestic season.

It's an area where Cricket Tasmania have form, having previously allowed players to pursue T20 opportunities overseas during the domestic season to further their international careers.

Wade and Riley Meredith were released to their IPL clubs towards to the end of the 2021-22 season, and Wade and McDermott were given permission to play in the new SA20 league after the Hurricanes missed the finals in January.

"(At) Cricket Tasmania we're open arms to letting (Wade) explore that and play as much of that, we obviously want to see him play for Australia for as long as possible, so if that's his best preparation to be in that in that team, then we're fully supportive of that decision," Tigers captain Jordan Silk said of Wade's PSL stint last month.

New recruit Billy Stanlake will also be back next season after another injury-plagued summer that yielded a solitary second XI appearance earlier this month.