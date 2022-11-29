Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

NSW part ways with coach Jaques

Following a dire start to the summer, New South Wales have made a big call on head coach Phil Jaques, with Greg Shipperd installed as caretaker

Dave Middleton

29 November 2022, 09:32 AM AEST

