NSW part ways with coach Jaques

Greg Shipperd has been parachuted into revive the NSW Blues with head coach Phil Jaques "agreeing to part ways", effective immediately.

NSW have won just one match from 10 games across the Marsh Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup competitions this season and languish at the foot of the table in both competitions.

A review was already planned during the Big Bash League break into the horror beginning to the campaign, but officials expedited proceedings with a crucial meeting early on Tuesday.

The side has been bowled out for less than 200 on four occasions so far this summer in the Shield, and were humiliated in being bowled out for 76 in less than 22 overs during a one-day game against WA in October.

Jaques, the former Test opener, had been head coach of the Blues since the 2018-19 season. Under his tenure, NSW had three successive Sheffield Shield top two finishes, winning in 2019-20, while they also made two Marsh Cup finals, taking the crown in 2020-21.

"Phil is an immensely passionate NSW person and has given his all in his time as head coach, but we feel that now is the right time to make a change," said NSW's Chief of Cricket Performance, Greg Mail.

Shippered, who coaches the Sydney Sixers in the KFC BBL, will step in as caretaker for NSW until the end of the domestic season.

NSW travel to Victoria this week for a Shield game at Junction Oval, starting Thursday, with Test hopeful Adam Zampa in the squad to make a rare first-class appearance.

Shippered filled a similar caretaker role with Tasmania last season, and was actively courted by the Tigers players to take on the permanent role, before the state eventually appointed Jeff Vaughan.

The 66-year-old is an extremely well respected and revered coach who has five Shield titles under his belt across stints with Tasmania and Victoria, as well as multiple one-day cup and T20 crowns.

"Greg Shipperd's cricket acumen and his coaching record is well renowned, and we are very pleased that he has agreed to guide our Blues program while we take the time to understand our next move," Mail said.

"He has existing relationships with many of the players and staff and I expect his transition into the group, starting with this week's match against Victoria, will be seamless."

Jaques played 11 Tests and six ODIs for Australia as well as an extraordinary 200 first-class matches in Australia and England, and amassed more than 16,000 first-class runs at an average of better than 48 across his playing career.

His coaching career began as an assistant with NSW in 2014 before taking the head coaching role with the Queensland Bulls for two seasons between 2015 and 2017. Jaques returned to NSW in 2018 as batting coach and was promoted to the head coach role ahead of the 2018-19 season.