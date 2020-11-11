KFC BBL|10

Strikers add a pinch of Salt for Big Bash season

With a T20 strike rate that is among the best in the world, Englishman Phil Salt will return to the BBL this summer

Martin Smith

11 November 2020, 09:01 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

