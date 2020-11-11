Strikers add a pinch of Salt for Big Bash season

Having moved to the fringes of England's dominant white-ball set-up this year, dynamic opener Phil Salt will return to the KFC BBL hoping to break through for his first international cap in 2021.

Salt has signed on for his second season with the Adelaide Strikers having lit up the tournament last summer to finish with a strike rate of 164.09, which is the best in Big Bash history among players to have scored at least 300 runs.

He hit 45 fours and 12 sixes last season, finding the boundary every 3.86 deliveries.

Salt spices up Perth with fast and furious innings

He's since drawn the attention of England selectors, belting a 58-ball hundred in a warm-up match against Ireland and being picked in an extended ODI squad to face Australia.

He may not have the profile of some other English openers like Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who will also be part of the BBL this season, but Salt's career numbers stack up as some of the best in the T20 game. His career strike rate of 157.48 is the fourth highest ever among all batsmen who have scored more than 1000 T20 runs.

Importantly for the Strikers, he was recently left out of England's squad for their tour of South Africa, which means he should be available for the whole BBL.

He joins Afghan spin star Rashid Khan in returning to the Strikers, who can add a third major international signing to their squad.

Salt knows Strikers coach Jason Gillespie well having worked together at his UK county side Sussex and the right-hander enjoyed another solid T20 campaign in England this year. His strike rate of 167.46 in the T20 Blast was the fourth best among batters to score more than 200 runs.

"Last year being my first in the Big Bash was very enjoyable and the standard of cricket was immediately on show," Salt said.

Salt shakes off rust with furious fifty

"When the opportunity came to again be part of the BBL and the Strikers, it's just something you can't turn down.

"Adelaide is a great place, and to again be working with Dizzy and a great group of people makes me very motivated for the season ahead."

The Strikers have so far been one of the least active clubs in the off-season, with the only personnel changes being the recruitment of Matt Renshaw from the Brisbane Heat and a trade that saw Billy Stanlake join the Melbourne Stars and Dan Worrall sign for the Strikers.

They have seven vacant spots remaining on their list for this season.

Salt's return and the addition of Renshaw will add some class to a Strikers top order that is expected to be without Travis Head for much of the summer due to international duty, while fast bowler Michael Neser could also be unavailable due to Test squad selection.

Adelaide Strikers squad (so far): Travis Head (c), Rashid Khan (AFG), Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Matthew Renshaw, Phil Salt (ENG), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall