Litchfield out to solidify opening role after 'massive step'

A visit to Croke Park with Phoebe Litchfield

After the biggest test of her rookie international career, Phoebe Litchfield is eager to put her stamp on the Australian opener's role during this week's three-game ODI series in Dublin.

Litchfield was handed the task of opening the batting alongside Alyssa Healy in the sole Ashes Test at Trent Bridge and after sitting out the T20 leg of the multi-format series, reprised her role at the top of the order for the three one-dayers.

QUICK SINGLE Australia v Ireland ODIs: All you need to know

The cauldron of an Ashes campaign was already going to be a significant step up in pressure for the 20-year-old, who made her T20I debut on a low stakes tour of India last December, then opened the batting against the world's 10th-ranked ODI side Pakistan in January.

What played out across the seven-game Ashes series was more intense than most pundits predicted, as England fought back from an early 6-0 deficit in the points-based series to ultimately draw it 8-8.

The tour produced mixed results for Litchfield, who looked immediately at home in the whites after being handed her Baggy Green during the Nottingham Test, posting scores of 23 and 46.

Litchfield's miscalculation ends bright start on Test debut

The elegant left-hander was given out lbw leaving a delivery in the first innings – but would have had it overturned had she reviewed – and was bowled, again leaving, in the second dig.

She made a promising start to the one-dayers by hitting a flurry of boundaries in Bristol before being dismissed for 34, but did not get going in the final two matches, dismissed for four in Southampton and one in Taunton.

It was all part of the learning curve for one of Australia's most promising talents, who believes she will be better for the experience.

"It was a challenge, to be fair ... reflecting on it now, it was a massive step in my career," Litchfield told cricket.com.au in Dublin.

"If you told me that (I'd be opening in a Test) a year ago, I probably wouldn't believe you.

"I was shocked (to be opening in the one-dayers), but was keen for the challenge ... unfortunately, it probably didn't go as to plan as I wanted it to.

"But that happens and I'll learn from it.

Garth and Litchfield sit down to reflect on Test debuts

"The amount of time I spent thinking about cricket this tour has been increased from any other tour I've been on.

"The things that I'm trying to analyse and learn from my game has also increased ... the Ashes series is definitely a challenge but it's been really rewarding for my cricket journey."

Litchfield was earmarked as a future Australian player from her mid-teens, but her ascension to the senior side – and the level of responsibility she was handed as opener – was accelerated by the absence of ODI No.3 Meg Lanning and the retirement of former opener Rachael Haynes.

She opened against Pakistan in the absence of an injured Alyssa Healy, batting alongside Beth Mooney.

Litchfield walks out to the middle of Trent Bridge with opening partner Beth Mooney during the Ashes Test // Getty

With all three available for the Ashes ODIs, it was Litchfield given the nod to partner Healy while Mooney slotted back into the middle-order role that has been so productive for the 29-year-old in recent years – giving a good indication of where Australian selectors' thinking lies for the future.

Should Lanning return for upcoming series against West Indies, India or South Africa it will create a selection squeeze, but the Orange product is keen to make the most of her opportunities if she remains at the top of the order in Dublin.

"If I get another chance, I'll definitely grab it with both hands and hopefully I can put some runs on the board this time," Litchfield said.

"A spot in that team is so hard to get full stop, so an opening position, I'll definitely hope to plead my case and try to score some runs and hold the position."

Australia retained the Ashes they have held since 2015, but they lost both white-ball legs 2-1 – their first series defeats in any format since 2017, and their first one-day series loss since 2013.

The games in Ireland are a chance to bounce back and Litchfield said the 14-player squad was eager for a "reset".

"We've got to put that disappointing end of the series behind us and try to go out really positively," she said.

QUICK SINGLE Debutants take contrasting paths to Baggy Green

"I think being in Ireland, in a new place, we can do that.

"And then personally, I just want to score some runs, to put it plainly, and solidify some good performances up top and hopefully contribute to some wins."

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.