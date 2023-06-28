Litchfield eyes middle-order as Aussies switch to T20 mode

Aussie stars celebrate a rare Test win in style

Phoebe Litchfield says Australia have no concerns about the quick transition from Tests to T20Is as they look to carry their momentum into the next phase of the multi-format Ashes.

The Aussies will have a couple of days off to soak up their 89-run fifth-day victory over England after relocating to Birmingham today as their attention turns towards the next leg of the series.

They go into the T20s with a four-nil points advantage over England, a crucial start given a win in each of the three T20Is and three ODIs is worth two points.

That means England need to win five of the remaining six games to claim the Ashes trophy back from Australia.

"It's massive, to get up four points early on in the series is awesome," Litchfield said from Nottingham on Monday.

"But we've got the T20s and 50-overs to go, so we've got a long way to go and a lot of points up for grabs.

"It's going to be important to go in with some momentum for the next few games.

"(T20) comes very naturally to all our players because we play so much short-form cricket.

"It'll just be back to basics ... the biggest change is when we go to Test cricket, so I think we'll slip back in pretty easily."

Edgbaston is familiar territory for the majority of the Australian squad, who won Commonwealth Games gold at the ground last August.

It is new territory for Litchfield, who has made her T20 international debut in December last year.

It remains to be seen whether she can win a spot in the XI; the 20-year-old opened alongside Beth Mooney in the Test, but Alyssa Healy, who played the Test with a broken finger on each hand, usually opens alongside Mooney in the shortest format.

Litchfield's two T20I appearances to date came when either Mooney or Healy missed games on that December tour of India.

Australia are without Meg Lanning on this tour, and who replaces her in the XI is likely to be a choice between Litchfield and allrounder Annabel Sutherland, fresh of scoring her maiden Test century .

"I'd definitely go down the order," Litchfield.

"Whether I play or not I don't know, but I'll just train hard and put my hand up if the opportunity arises."

Healy's fitness will be assessed this week after she played through the Test with two broken fingers.

If she is unavailable, Litchfield could step into her shoes at the top of the order, but the left-hander was confident her skipper would play.

"She'll be fine. Trust me," Litchfield said.

"She's drunk a lot of concrete over the last few days."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia lead the multi-format series 4-0

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)