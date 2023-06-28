Women's Ashes - T20Is

Litchfield eyes middle-order as Aussies switch to T20 mode

After a memorable Test debut, 20-year-old Phoebe Litchfield finds herself in a battle to hold a spot in the powerful Australian T20 side

Laura Jolly in Birmingham

28 June 2023, 09:37 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo