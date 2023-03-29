Women's Ashes - Test

Baggy Green dream: Litchfield in frame for Ashes Test debut

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield will be considered for a Test debut when the women's Ashes begins in June

Laura Jolly

29 March 2023, 04:44 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo