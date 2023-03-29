Baggy Green dream: Litchfield in frame for Ashes Test debut

Teen star Litchfield in line for Test debut after Ashes call-up

Phoebe Litchfield’s sound technique and adaptability has put her in the frame for a dream Test debut against England this June, with national selector Shawn Flegler convinced the teenage prodigy will be an all-formats star for Australia.

Litchfield was named in her first Ashes squad on Wednesday after making her T20I debut in India in December and her one-day debut at home against Pakistan a month later.

The 19-year-old from Orange has never played multi-day cricket and will face stiff competition for a berth in Australia’s star-studded XI, but the retirement of Rachael Haynes, who opened the batting in the last Ashes Test in January 2022, could create an opportunity.

"Her game is built upon a very sound technique so we're confident she can transfer those skills across all three formats," Flegler told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's always a bit of an unknown without having played one but we think she can do it.

"She's a cricket nut, Phoebe, so she'll be excited to put her hand up and try and score some runs in the three-day game.

"She's certainly someone that we've talked about as someone who can bat anywhere in the order, whether it's opening or in the middle-order, we definitely think that she's got a great opportunity to put her hand up for selection as the Test match draws closer."

Litchfield’s opportunities in her two T20Is and three ODIs to date came after established players were ruled out due to injury or illness, and the left-hander knows she might have to bide her time for a consistent role in the world’s best team.

However she is eager to make the most of any chance she gets, and will have a shot at pressing her claims for the red-ball format via two practice matches ahead of the one-off Ashes Test at Trent Bridge from June 22.

The Australia and Australia A squads will meet in a practice match in Brisbane in May, before Australia plays England A in a three-day game following their arrival in the UK in mid-June.

"For so long they've been so successful and breaking into that top order is really difficult," Litchfield, who revealed she dashed out of a university lecture to take Flegler’s call, said in Sydney on Wednesday.

"The opportunities that I've had have come from injury … but to be part of the squad is amazing and I'm just keen to be there and hopefully put my hand up if the opportunity arises.

"(Getting a Baggy Green) would mean the world, everyone growing up dreams of a Baggy Green so if I got the nod for that, it would be pretty cool, but I'm not expecting anything.

"I think (Test cricket) is daunting in the fact that I've never played it, but I like cricket and batting for longer periods of time is what you get in four-day cricket, so I'm pretty keen if that opportunity came about."

Litchfield made headlines around the world when she struck back-to-back unbeaten half-centuries in her first two one-day internationals against Pakistan in January.

She credited the early faith shown in her by both the Sydney Thunder and NSW for her rapid progression to international cricket.

"They've given me the shot to bat at three when I probably shouldn't have, but they did and I think each innings I've learned from, and I try to keep learning and I think that's what puts me in good stead," she said.

"I think I've grown (as well), I’ve gotten in the gym and got a bit stronger but also mentally, I think I've been able to put innings together, not just getting started and getting out but actually putting the head down and knowing how to make a big score and contribute to the side.

"That's probably where (my game’s) improved over the last year or so."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia's Ashes squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord's, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia A v England A 2023

Australia A Squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

First T20: June 21, Loughborough

Second T20: June 23, Loughborough

Third T20: June 25, Loughborough

First one-dayer: June 28, TBC

Second one-dayer: June 30, TBC

Third one-dayer: July 2, TBC