Stunned Litchfield sees big picture in Warne showdown

Phoebe Litchfield was just three years old when Shane Warne played his last match for Australia, but the teenage batting sensation could very well find herself facing the leg-spin legend in next month's Bushfire Cricket Bash.

When Litchfield, who is just 16 years old, received the call from Australia great Alex Blackwell asking if she would like to take part in the charity match – to be played ahead of the KFC BBL Final on February 8 – she admitted she initially thought her Sydney Thunder teammate had dialed the wrong number.

"At first I was a bit confused," Litchfield, who hails from Orange, admitted in Sydney on Monday.

"There's probably 200 other girls she could have asked, so at first I was a bit confused but after that I was just excited.

"When you look at that list (of players) you just go, 'Wow…'

"It means a lot (to be part of it) and raise money, they're doing it tough."

There was no error – on Sunday, Litchfield's name was unveiled alongside a host of stars for the Bushfire Bash, where she will find herself on the same field as the likes of Warne, Blackwell, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Elyse Villani, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram and Grace Harris.

The fundraising game is one of three headline acts on cricket's day of giving on February 8, coined The Big Appeal, to be held after the Commonwealth Bank women's T20 international between Australia and India and before the KFC BBL Final.

But should Litchfield find herself facing Warne, don't expect the left-hander to come charging down the pitch to greet him.

"I'll just be trying to not get out," Litchfield laughed. "Even just to get a bat would be amazing."

It's safe to say when Litchfield returns to school on Thursday to begin her Year 11 studies – two days late, thanks to Tuesday night's Governor-General's XI game against India, which she will appear in for a second consecutive year – she will have a few new yarns to share.

Her Bushfire Cricket Bash call-up is just the latest step in what's been an action-packed summer for the left-hander, who became the third-youngest player to debut for the NSW Breakers last September.

She made her Rebel WBBL debut for Sydney Thunder in October and hit a half-century in just her second match, going on to play 11 of 14 matches for the Thunder in WBBL|05, missing just three matches due to school exams.

Litchfield, whose talent and potential has seen her earmarked as a player of interest by the Australian brains' trust, then carried that form into the resumption of the domestic 50-over competition earlier this month.

She struck a match-winning 82no for NSW against the ACT in just her fourth game in the baggy blue, outshining the likes of Australian stars Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes and Ashleigh Gardner.

On Monday night, she will take on the world No.1 Australian squad in a warm-up T20 at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, before the Governor-General's game at Drummoyne Oval on Tuesday.

"It's been pretty surreal," Litchfield reflected.

"I remember this time last year I was so nervous for the GG's game.

"From there to now it's been an amazing ride."

But if there was any concern this meteoric rise may go to Litchfield's head, think again.

The Kinross Wolaroi School student is determined to stay grounded, saying she will be more than content to settle back into normal life following the highs of the Governor-General's match and the Bushfire Bash.

"It's been a great year but over the winter I'd just like to keep getting better," Litchfield said.

"I know that sounds a bit corny, but if I can keep going and keep getting better than hopefully I can have another good season (next summer).

"I'll get back down to earth, have a few good weeks back at school and then get stuck into preseason."

The Bushfire Cricket Bash will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider and will be played at either the MCG or the SCG depending on which city's Big Bash club earns hosting rights for the BBL Final.

Ponting and Warne will captain two sides with further names to be added in the coming week before the XIs are determined.

More ways for fans to get involved with the Big Appeal will be revealed in coming days, including a charity auction and the ability to pledge a donation whenever a wicket is taken or a boundary is hit during the three matches on February 8.