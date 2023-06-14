Women's Ashes - Test

Litchfield open to tough role on Ashes 'dream' tour

Phoebe Litchfield is rubbing shoulders with idols turned teammates, and the 20-year-old is in the mix to open the batting in the Test match

AAP

14 June 2023, 03:01 PM AEST

