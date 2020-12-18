Big Bash selector: Pick your all-time BBL XI

Pick your all-time BBL XI using the widget below and share it with your mates

Every cricket nuffie loves selecting a dream team and now we want you to pick your all-time ‘best of’ KFC Big Bash League side.

Narrowing down the long list of stars who have graced the competition’s ranks through nearly a decade down to just 11 players is going to require some mighty tough calls.

So if you think you can hack the heat you will inevitably cop for leaving someone out (welcome to Trevor Hohns' world!), we want you to select your best ever BBL team.

The selector widget allows you to pick your side in any way you see fit. Suggestions will be made as you get to each spot, but the final XI is solely yours.

Fancy picking a team full of bowlers? A bit weird, but sure, go on!

Chris Lynn has hit more runs in BBL history than anyone else but how do you fit him in to a top-order with the likes of Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh and Michael Klinger all vying for spots?

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Chris Lynn

Maybe personality and a bit of dressing-room flair are more important to you. In that case, Craig Simmons or Chris Gayle might be in line for a call-up.

Are you going to pick specialists at each position? Glenn Maxwell is a strong option to fill a middle-order spot, while George Bailey and Andre Russell are both demanding selection as your ‘finisher’.

What do you value more – longevity and performance over the entire nine (and a bit) seasons or impact over a few seasons?

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Chris Gayle

Ben Laughlin's 110 wickets are comfortably the most in BBL history, while Rashid Khan, Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Brad Hogg, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Adam Zampa have all been mainstays on the bowling front.

But the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Muttiah Muralidaran, Mitchell Johnson, Sunil Narine and Shane Warne all had huge impacts on the competition, albeit for only a couple of seasons each.

Maybe standout individual performances mean more to you. If so, Travis Head's new year's ton surely wins him a spot, while Lasith Malinga, Eoin Morgan and Dan Christian have both had unforgettable BBL moments.

Biggest BBL Moments No.14: Magician Malinga takes 6-7

Don't forget about fielding either. If your top-order is going to be piling up 200-plus totals, maybe you can sneak in a player like Jordan Silk, who has pulled off some incredible feats with his hands during the BBL.

By the same token, do you go for an out-and-out wicketkeeper like Tim Paine or Brad Haddin, or are runs more important to you, in which case Josh Philippe or even Josh Inglis might be a more appealing option.

But do not stress about how many overseas players you pick. Where teams normally can only select two or three internationals in their XI, we are throwing the door open to picking as many overseas players as you like.

Feel like choosing an all-West Indian or English XI? Go for it.

When you have selected your team, don't forget to share it on your social media. Now you can really get a feel for what a selector's job is like…