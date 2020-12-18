KFC BBL|10

Big Bash selector: Pick your all-time BBL XI

Your chance to take on the role of selector and pick the best XI in Big Bash League history has arrived

Louis Cameron

18 December 2020, 04:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo