Vodafone Test Series v India

Pink ball Test brings rare case of day two blues

Day two of Australian Tests are historically made for batting, so how to explain Friday's frenetic comings and (more often) goings at Adelaide Oval where 15 wickets fell for just 211 runs?

Andrew Ramsey at Adelaide Oval

19 December 2020, 07:34 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

