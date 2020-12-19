Pink ball Test brings rare case of day two blues

India take upper hand in enthralling day-night Test

Historical wisdom, underpinned by almost a century and a half of data, suggests it's the second day of a Test match in Australia that is considered prime-time batting.

Any moisture that might have resided in a new pitch has usually been baked out by the second morning – more so come the subsequent afternoon in the case of day-night fixtures – and teams have largely been able to assess and accommodate any vagaries in conditions.

Even allowing for the altered nature of pink ball Tests, first played in Australia five years ago and thus far numbering just six and a bit in aggregate, batters are coming to grips with the aberrant behaviour of the made-for-floodlights ball come day two of a match.

As Australia showed last year when they piled on the pain for Pakistan.

So how to explain Friday's frenetic comings and (more often) goings at Adelaide Oval where 15 wickets fell for the counter-balance of just 211 runs, two-and-a-half times the number of dismissals seen on the opening day?

It's the highest casualty rate among batters on day two of a Test played in Australia since Australia's last seven wickets fell to Pakistan pace pair Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz before the tourists crumbled to 8-97 at the Gabba four years ago.

But Brisbane has always been a haven for bursts of swing and seam bowling brilliance given its often heavy humidity and lively pitch.

By contrast, Adelaide has long been regarded as a batter's pitch although that balance has been dragged back towards bowlers since it hosted Australia's first day-night Test in 2015 with curators leaving a thicker coating of grass on the surface to help preserve the comparatively fragile pink ball.

Even then, yesterday's carnage – with India's last four wickets imploding in the space of 25 balls, Australia bowled out in 72.1 overs and the visitors losing an opener before stumps – represented the heaviest day two toll the famous ground has seen in 136 years of Test cricket.

Prior to that, the low-watermark was the 14 batters who fell on day two of the 1894-95 Ashes encounter, when local lad George Giffen (5-76) and fellow fast-medium Sydney Callaway (5-37) skittled England for 124 before Australia slipped to 4-145 at stumps.

Adelaide has only witnessed one other day in the early stages of a Test when more wickets have tumbled – day one of the 1951-52 fixture against the West Indies when 22 batters perished for 207 after rain seeped under the covers on match eve.

Adding to the apparent aberration of yesterday's events is the disparity between scoring rates habitually seen at Adelaide on the premium batting day.

Over the preceding decade, which includes the four pink-ball Tests the venue has hosted, the average day-two runs total has been 284 although that median is artificially reduced due to a couple of rain-shortened day's play during that window.

Last year, there was almost double the number of runs scored against the pink ball (383) as today when Australia piled on a huge first innings total against Pakistan, fuelled by opener David Warner's record-breaking knock of 335 not out.

Australia captain Tim Paine believes the struggle for batters this year is the culmination of several factors, the principal of which is the quality of the teams' respective pace bowling arsenals.

"I think definitely the quality of the fast bowling is exceptional," Paine said after top-scoring with 73 not out in his team's first innings of 191.

"Pink ball is another factor, I don’t think the pink ball games are traditionally that fast scoring and it's made even harder in this game by five or six very high-quality fast bowlers who don't miss much.

"And I think it takes a bit of time to adapt to the pink ball.

"This year we haven’t had a Shield game (with the pink ball prior to the Test), and I don’t think India have played one either, so it takes time to adjust your eyes and it's not as easy to pick up.

"I know it looks great on tele, but it's a bit harder for players than the red ball."

While Paine lauded the calibre of both complements of pace bowlers, rival off-spinners Nathan Lyonand Ravi Ashwin have loomed as threats from the moment Lyon took the ball in the second session of the opening day.

He finished with just one wicket in India's first innings – the key scalp of their batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara – but as Paine noted last night, he created numerous chances from the time he entered the attack although most of those frustratingly failed to find fielders.

By contrast, Ashwin struck in his opening over yesterday when he had Australia's top-ranked batter Steve Smith caught at slip for one and he claimed the Adelaide pitch was subtly different to the one India encountered when they last played in Australia (in a red-ball Test) two summers ago.

"Maybe the matting of grass on this particular pitch is a little thicker than what it was last (time)," Ashwin said last night after collecting 4-55 in Australia's innings.

"And I thought we put in a bowling performance that was one notch better than last time."

It's that slightly thicker covering of thatched grass that might also explain the extent to which ball dominated bat on Friday, and also why batters have found it such tough going even though the pink ball has rarely swung.

The common belief is that teams bowling under full floodlights in the final session of day-night matches benefit from conditions in which the ball tends to swing more pronouncedly.

But Paine effectively put paid to that notion last night when, with six overs to deliver at India after his team was dismissed, he opted not to use swing bowler Josh Hazlewood with the new pink bowl.

Instead, he opened with Pat Cummins in the knowledge it was movement off the seam facilitated by the grass cover that might prove more troubling for the tourists' top-order, as was proved when Cummins knocked over opener Prithvi Shaw in his second over.

"I feel most of this game, which is unusual for the pink ball, it hasn’t really swung," Paine said after stumps last night.

"It's just that nip off the seam and Patty (Cummins) is our best at that.

"Basically he's not a huge swinger of the ball, he nips it off the seam both ways and we thought tonight he was going to be the man in play most."

