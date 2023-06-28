Men's Ashes 2023

Climate protesters bring Lord's Test to standstill

Three people have been arrested for invading the playing arena at Lord's on the first day of the second Ashes Test

Louis Cameron at Lord's

28 June 2023, 08:19 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

