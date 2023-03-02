Spinning Indore Test pitch under the microscope

India's pre-lunch implosion hands Australia advantage

Even Indians are questioning if curators have gone too far in producing spin-friendly pitches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series.

Fourteen wickets tumbled on day one of the third Test in Indore, with all but one of them, a run-out, falling to spin.

But the visitors were the team to come out on top after a chaotic opening day, going to stumps at 4-156, a lead of 47.

After captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat, India were rolled for 109 on a minefield, where the ball spun sharp and kept low.

Nathan Lyon ripped a fierce, low bouncing off-break into the stumps of India veteran Cheteshwar Pujara to set in motion an extraordinary collapse.

Lyon's vicious off-break castles Pujara

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was pressed hard by local media about the state of the Indore pitch.

"First day of a Test match, the pitch did a lot more than we expected," Rathour said.

"But to be fair on the curators also, I think they hardly got time to prepare this wicket.

"It was pretty late that it was decided that the game was shifted from Dharamshala to this venue, so I don't think they got enough time to really prepare the wicket.

"As a team we want to play on turning tracks, this is what our strength is as a team.

"So it is challenging, you need to bat really well to score runs."

Kuhnemann's first Test five-for leads rout of India

Former Australia batter Mark Waugh described the first day as "mayhem".

"The pitch was not up to Test standard, I think that's a fair thing to say," Waugh said on commentary for Fox Cricket.

"Balls going through the top in the first 20 minutes of a Test match, that's not good enough."

Waugh's former Australia Matthew Hayden said the pitch should not have favoured spin as much as it did.

"It shouldn't be a spin bowler's paradise necessarily, it shouldn't be keeping low and turning a mile on day one," Hayden said on commentary.

"You're allowed to have a four or five-day Test match, otherwise just call it as it is, we'll just play three-dayers."