India v Australia Tests - Men

Spinning Indore Test pitch under the microscope

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour was hit with a barrage of questions from local media about pitch preparations after the hosts were bundled out in 34 overs in Indore

AAP at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

2 March 2023, 08:36 AM AEST

