KFC BBL|09

Players, coaches back 'itchy nose' decision

It was one of the more unusual umpiring decisions that had both teams laughing but supporting the call

AAP

30 December 2019, 08:57 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo