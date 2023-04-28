Sri Lanka v Ireland Test - Men

Jayasuriya makes history, breaks 72-year-old record

Sri Lanka's newest spin sensation Prabath Jayasuriya has broken Alf Valentine's 72-year-old Test record

Josh Schonafinger

28 April 2023, 04:54 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo