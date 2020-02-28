Mind games begin ahead of trans-Tasman blockbuster

Australia coach Matthew Mott has questioned New Zealand’s insistence that all the pressure lies on the tournament hosts ahead of Monday’s T20 World Cup blockbuster in Melbourne.

The Junction Oval match is a virtual quarter-final, with Australia able to seal a spot in the semi-finals with a win over their trans-Tasman rivals.

New Zealand must first meet Bangladesh on Saturday, a match they are expected to win – but even a shock loss to the Tigresses would not eliminate them from the semi-final race, merely leave them needing to defeat Australia and gain a superior net run rate come Monday.

After a shaky start to the tournament in a tough Group A, Australia clicked into gear in Canberra on Thursday with a thumping 86-run win over Bangladesh, while earlier the same day New Zealand fell just four runs short against India, the only team in the tournament to have already cemented a semi-final berth.

Speaking after that defeat to India, veteran New Zealand batter Katey Martin declared the White Ferns would go into Monday’s match with "nothing to lose".

QUICK SINGLE Unbeaten India secure Cup semi-final berth

"All the pressure is on Australia, it’s their home World Cup," Martin added.

Australia were undoubtedly the favourites heading into the event on home soil, as the world’s top-ranked team and defending champions.

Aussies easily handle Bangladesh in first ever meeting

New Zealand, meanwhile, are ranked No.3 but failed to advance from the group stage of the last T20 World Cup in 2018.

Martin’s comments had Mott bemused as the Australian squad touched down at Melbourne Airport on Friday afternoon.

"I always find that fascinating, when teams want to throw that out there," Mott told reporters.

"I mean, we’ve got just as much to lose as they have, there’s a World Cup up for grabs.

"Anyone who says it means less to them, I’m not sure where the motivation for that is.

"We’re desperate to keep doing well and to give ourselves an opportunity to get through this stage and get to a semi-final, and I’m sure New Zealand are thinking exactly the same thing.

"No matter what they want to throw out there, I’m pretty sure it means just as much to them as it would to us."

Coach Mott provides update on Perry fitness

Australia faced intense scrutiny after patchy form in the lead-up to the tournament was followed by a first-up defeat to India and a serious scare against Sri Lanka.

It prompted commentators, former players and fans to speculate whether the pressure of a home tournament was indeed getting the better of the Australians, but Mott said that while those outside the team may have expected the defending champions to dominate, the feeling inside the camp had been different.

"We knew it was going to be a really tight tournament, T20 is such a cutting-edge game and I think most people are really proud of the resilience we’ve showed," he said.

"Especially in Perth, when we were down and out and a lot of teams might have folded under the pressure, we showed the way with our leadership … then last night was a good confidence booster with our batting and bowling."

Aussies overcome scare to record hard-fought victory

Now, after the top-order clicked against ninth-ranked Bangladesh in Canberra, with Alyssa Healy (83) and Beth Mooney (81 not out) pulling on an Australian record partnership in a total of 1-189, Mott hopes his team might be finding their best form at the right time.

"From here on in, it’s about starting to play our best cricket and putting a complete match together," he said.

"I think we got pretty close last night and but New Zealand will be a different test again.

"We’ve just got to keep getting better, as we’ve said all along you don’t win a World Cup in the first game.

"It’s important we peak at the right time and we want to make sure we’re playing our best cricket now."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: India won by 17 runs

February 24: Australia won by five wickets

February 27: Australia won by 86 runs

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network