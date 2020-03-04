Aussies out to discard history in must-win clash

McDonald mulls potential changes for second ODI

Australia say South Africa's unprecedented hold over them in one-day cricket will have no bearing on their must-win game against the Proteas in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

South Africa's win in the ODI series opener on Saturday was their ninth in 10 one-day games against Australia, a run that stretches back to the start of their 5-0 series whitewash here in 2016.

It's just the fourth time in Australia's proud ODI history that they have won just one game in 10 against the same nation; the mighty West Indies side inflicted such a run against Australia twice in the mid-1980s, while England also won nine out of 10 games against the Aussies between 2017 and 2018.

Australia need to win at Mangaung Oval on Wednesday to avoid what would be a sixth loss in their past eight ODI series against the Proteas, but assistant coach Andrew McDonald said the new faces in the squad make previous results "slightly irrelevant".

"Each group is different every time you travel," McDonald said.

"The team is ever evolving so I'm not sure that has too much bearing on the results in the current series. Put it simply, in Paarl (for the first ODI) we weren't at our best and South Africa played some really good cricket.

"I think it's just about staying in the present with results. What's happened previously is slightly irrelevant."

Australia were thrashed 5-0 on their last ODI tour here more than three years ago, with only six members of that squad – Steve Smith, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa – returning for this trip.

That series is best remembered for Australia's decision to rest star quicks Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood ahead of the home summer, but that trio look set to line-up in the Australian side on Wednesday.

WA paceman Jhye Richardson is yet to play a game on this tour, but is expected to miss out again with the series on the line.

"It'd be difficult to see any changes … I don't think there will be any knee jerk reactions to what happened in Paarl," McDonald said.

"I think we'll look to play what we see as our best team.

"(Richardson) been added to the squad at late notice for a reason, so potentially there's an opportunity for him to play. Also Kane Richardson, who has played some fantastic white-ball cricket in the last few months, he's sitting on the bench at the moment as well, if the team remains unchanged.

"Jhye is probably two deep there, so there'd have to be a couple of changes potentially for him to get a look at it."

Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval, formerly known as Springbok Park, is one of the largest grounds in South Africa, with generous grass banks and two sizeable stands surrounding the extensive playing surface.

The size of the ground could conceivably give the Australians an edge given they're used to playing at similar venues at home, and McDonald said his side needed to be good enough to take advantage.

"In theory yeah, potentially (it could be an advantage)," he said.

"I think Paarl was quite big as well, it played big with the wind the way it was and South Africa played that bigger surface better.

"We would like to think it would suit us, but it's one thing talking about it and next thing is executing it."

