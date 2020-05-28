Prithvi no Shaw thing for Australia return

An ankle injury ahead of the 2018-19 series derailed the talented youngster's career but he's hoping to shed the Sachin Tendulkar comparisons and cement his spot in the Test team this summer

AFP

28 May 2020, 10:39 AM AEST

