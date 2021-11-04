Stars bolster spin stocks with Afghan leggie

Melbourne Stars have boosted their spin stocks with the signing of Afghanistan international Qais Ahmad for KFC BBL|11.

Leg-spinner Ahmad is familiar with the BBL after stints with the Hurricanes in BBL|08 and BBL|09, taking 19 wickets in 18 matches across the two campaigns.

The 21-year-old is the club's second overseas signing following confirmation last week that English wicketkeeper- batter Joe Clarke has also signed for the upcoming season.

QUICK SINGLE Reflective Pattinson set for Notts, rules out England

Ahmad, who has appeared for Afghanistan at Test and T20 International level, is in demand in T20 competitions worldwide, with experience in the Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League and Lanka Premier League.

He also represented the Welsh Fire in the recent The Hundred competition and in September played for Kent in England's domestic T20 Cup.

"I'm happy to have signed with the Melbourne Stars and to get an opportunity to play at the MCG and develop my skills working with some of the great players in the squad,” Ahmad said.

“I’m looking forward to spending some of the summer in Melbourne and hopefully playing some exciting cricket for all the fans in green.”

Qais Ahmad flips game with three wickets in four balls

Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said Ahmad loomed as an important part of the bowling line-up as his side chases their first piece of silverware.

"We're pretty pleased to be able to get Qais into the squad for the summer and have another quality leg-spinning option in our match-ups," Hussey said.

"It's a great opportunity for Qais and Adam Zampa to work together.

"It'll be particularly important towards the back-end of the tournament when Zampa may be away in Australia's ODI and T20 International squads and it'll be a good left- and right-arm spin combination having Qais and Clint Hinchliffe available."

Ahmad is committed to the Abu Dhabi T10 League which commences on November 20 but is expected to be available to the Stars around the third or fourth game of the season.

The Stars have been busy with their recruitment in the off-season, securing the services of former Heat batter Joe Burns, as well as ex-Renegades allrounder Beau Webster.