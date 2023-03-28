Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

WA quartet join exclusive list with triple crown

Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie and Matt Kelly join just three other players after another year of unrivalled men's success for Western Australia

Jack Paynter

28 March 2023, 08:43 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo