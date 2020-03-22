Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Sheffield Shield season review: Queensland

Opener Joe Burns looks back at the Bulls' campaign, which included the emergence of a fine young batsman and some outstanding fast bowling

Adam Burnett

22 March 2020, 09:52 AM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo