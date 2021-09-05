Wildermuth blasts ton to commence Premier season

Queensland's Jack Wildermuth and Usman Khawaja starred with the bat as Queensland's Premier Cricket got underway on Saturday.

Representing Valley District, Wildermuth smashed 113 off 88 balls and Khawaja hit 58 off 64 as their side amassed 321 from their 50 overs against reigning champions Redlands Tigers.

Brisbane Heat's James Bazley took 3-52 for the Tigers while Marnus Labuschagne chimed in with the wicket of Khawaja but was expensive, conceding 94 runs off his 10 overs.

In pursuit, Redlands' chase was looking good thanks to the Heat's James Peirson (92 off 91), but Labuschagne (six) and Bazley (17) couldn't register big scores and eventually fell short by 34 runs.

Wildermuth capped off his good match with 2-41 from nine overs with the ball while Mark Steketee was also effective with 3-50 from 8.3 overs.

Allrounder Wildermuth will be hoping to build on a strong 2020-21 season, where he scored a century for Australia A against and finished as the Brisbane Heat's third-highest wicket-taker.

Elsewhere, Matthew Renshaw began his season with 40 off 72 balls and 1-25 off 10 overs as his Toombul won comfortably against Sandgate-Redcliffe.

Mitchell Swepson (21 and 2-37) put in a solid performance for the losing side but 144 was never going to be enough for Sandgate-Redcliffe to defend.

Max Bryant powered Gold Coast to a comfortable win over Western Suburbs, smashing 82 off 67 balls as they chased down the target of 124 in the 20th over.

Michael Neser (0-15), Joe Burns (nine off 13) and Bryce Street (six off 16 and 1-38) were the other players of note to feature on the weekend.

Main image: Valley District Cricket Club Facebook page