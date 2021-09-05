Wildermuth blasts ton to commence Premier season

A swashbuckling hundred from Jack Wildermuth ensured Valley District won the star-studded clash with Redlands to begin Queensland's Premier Cricket season

5 September 2021, 10:50 AM AEST

