CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Haynes hit with hamstring blow ahead of India Test

Rachael Haynes has suffered a second injury blow in the space of four days, before Beth Mooney was also forced from the field

Adam Burnett in Mackay

26 September 2021, 03:35 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo