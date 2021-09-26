Haynes hit with hamstring blow ahead of India Test

A tough few days for Australia opener Rachael Haynes has taken a significant turn for the worse, with the veteran left-hander injuring her right hamstring in today's second ODI against India in Mackay.

Beth Mooney meanwhile, also left the field a short time later with what a Cricket Australia official labelled "hamstring awareness".

Haynes was expected to open the batting alongside Alyssa Healy in Thursday's one-off Test on the Gold Coast, but with just three days between matches the 34-year-old's involvement must now be in doubt.

It is the second injury for Haynes in the space of four days, after she was struck on the right elbow at training and missed the second ODI with what was diagnosed as a soft tissue injury.

In her stead, Mooney opened the batting, making a match-winning 125no to guide Australia to a famous victory.

Haynes returned to the XI today, scoring 13, while Mooney made a vital 52 from number five, and the in-form Queensland batter would have been the logical replacement at the top of the order for Australia in the Test match.

Should the Mooney situation prove to be more than precautionary, the hosts also have the impressive Georgia Redmayne waiting in the wings, while they could opt to add another allrounder to their side to provide an extra bowling option, with the likes of right-arm trio Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland and Tahlia McGrath all offering plenty with both bat and ball.

"I think it's everyone's aspiration to play Test cricket," said McGrath on Saturday, with the South Australian having made 47 and taken three wickets in her debut four years ago. "I had a taste of it in 2017 and to date it's probably been my career highlight, putting that Baggy Green on.

"I'd love the opportunity to wear that Baggy Green again … hopefully we can see a lot more women's Test cricket in the future."

Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham's potential involvement in the Test is also at this point uncertain, after she was ruled out of today's match with a quad injury.

Mooney, who also opens the batting alongside Healy in the T20Is, opened in the 2017 Ashes Test in Sydney, making 27, while in the 2019 Ashes Test in the UK, she made 51 and 25 batting at six and five respectively.

Australia will make their way to the Gold Coast on Monday, with the one-off Test and three T20Is thereafter all being played at Metricon Stadium.

CommBank Series v India

Australia lead India 4-0 on points

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia won by nine wickets

Sep 24: Australia won by five wickets

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast