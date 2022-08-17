Weber WBBL|08

Returning Haynes boosts Thunder's WBBL|08 chances

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes will be hoping to lead the Sydney Thunder back up the WBBL table after missing all of last season

Jack Paynter

17 August 2022, 02:00 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo