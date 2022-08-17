Returning Haynes boosts Thunder's WBBL|08 chances

In Case You Don't Know Me: Rachael Haynes

Australian vice-captain Rachael Haynes has re-signed with the Sydney Thunder as the club looks to bounce back from a disappointing 2021-22 season.

Haynes, who missed the entire WBBL|07 tournament last summer due to an ankle injury and pandemic border restrictions following the birth of her first child Hugo, is the Thunder's all-time leading run-scorer and led them to their second title the previous season.

The 35-year-old, who looms as an obvious replacement for Meg Lanning as Australian skipper while she takes an indefinite break from the game, is currently in the UK where she is representing the Welsh Fire in the women's Hundred competition.

She made 14 off seven balls on Saturday where her side went down to Birmingham Phoenix, with Aussie teammate Ellyse Perry starring with 58 off 31.

Haynes, who has played 167 international matches across all formats, has only batted in half of her last 10 matches such has been Australia's dominance in the shortest format.

Haynes returns as Thunder captain for WBBL|08, which gets underway in 58 days on October 13, after Hannah Darlington filled the role while she was on parental leave.

"We have such an exciting bunch of talented young players that provide plenty of energy and I'm keen to see how far they have come in the year I was away from the team," she said.

"This club means so much more to me than just results on the field and the chance to get back out and engage with our community is something else that I'm looking forward to."

The left-hander has been a star performer for the Thunder across her six seasons in the competition where she is the eighth leading run-scorer of all-time with 1,919 runs at 25.58, including 10 half centuries.

After winning the title in 2020-21, the Thunder won only four games last season and finished seventh, ahead of only crosstown rivals the Sydney Sixers.

The Thunder are yet to announce any international signings for WBBL|08 but list manager and club legend Alex Blackwell said Haynes re-signing was a priority for the team.

"Rach is such an integral part of the Sydney Thunder and we are so pleased to have her back on board for WBBL|08," said Blackwell, who captained the Thunder to the WBBL|01 title.

"It is off the field where Rach brings even greater value, as she encourages all players to embrace their opportunity to connect with the Thunder community and inspire the next generation of participants and fans."

Sydney Thunder WBBL|08 squad (so far): Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Rachael Haynes, Phoebe Litchfeld, Olivia Porter, Tahlia Wilson

