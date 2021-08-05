Thunder lock in key piece of title defence

Sydney Thunder’s WBBL title defence has received a significant boost with captain Rachael Haynes signing on for another season.

The Australia vice-captain, who has been with the Thunder since WBBL|01, will captain the side for a third season as they seek to replicate the success that saw them upset Melbourne Stars in last season’s decider.

"I just really enjoy playing for a club that stands for something and is aligned with the community in the way it is," Haynes said.

"I’m really excited to be around for another 12 months.

"(Last season’s title was) absolutely incredible to be a part of … an incredible achievement and I’m looking forward to building on that experience with this side."

Hayne’s leadership and experience with the bat will be crucial for a club that will field a new-look top-order this season.

England pair Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont will be unavailable due to their international tour of Pakistan which runs concurrently with the WBBL, while opener Rachel Trenaman is currently uncontracted.

However, the club is believed to have set its sights on a couple of India stars, and South Africa currently have no tours planned for the October-November window, should the club re-sign fiery quick Shabnim Ismail.

The Thunder also boast plenty of strong local talent in the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates and Tahlia Wilson.

"I’ve got a core group of players there, and I think the exciting thing for our team is that I don’t think anyone has reached their ceiling yet," Haynes said.

"I think we’ve got heaps of room for improvement and players are going to continue to get better."

Thunder great Alex Blackwell, appointed Thunder WBBL list manager last month, said Haynes was a crucial signing given what she means to the club.

"Rachael is completely committed, and I think that’s what is quite inspiring to people around her," said Blackwell.

"She continues to foster a really strong culture. All players, from my point of view, seem to be very clear on their role, are highly valued within the set up and are provided with opportunities to develop.

"That’s what I’ve seen Rachael do so well over the last couple of years.

"I was just so impressed with how she managed, not only herself and her own performances, but the group as a whole through what was a very challenging WBBL|06."

The WBBL season is scheduled to begin on October 14, with the Thunder’s first match against Adelaide Strikers at North Sydney Oval on October 16.

Sydney Thunder contract list so far: Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson