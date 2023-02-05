Haynes to coach Gujarat in new Women's Premier League

Australia great Rachael Haynes has been appointed as head coach of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural Women's Premier League in India

AAP

5 February 2023, 02:11 PM AEST

