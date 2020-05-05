Versatile Haynes open to shuffling down the order

Rachel Haynes says she's willing to fill whatever role is required for Australia's one-day side ahead of February's World Cup with key injuries causing disruption to the balance of the side.

Haynes has bounced up and down the order of Australia's one-day line-up in her 57-game career, but posted her maiden century in the format against Sri Lanka last October.

That breakthrough innings was bookended by scores of 56 and 63 to suggest the team had found a winning and settled combination before attention switched to the T20 format for Australia's run to the World Cup crown.

But national selector Shawn Flegler cast doubt on that when announcing the 2020-21 national contract list last week, suggesting it had not been firmly decided.

Haynes has batted in every position from one to eight in her ODI career. She's score 948 runs opening at an average of 37.92, compared to the 666 at 30.27 in the middle order – the vast majority of that coming at No.5.

"I don't have my heart set on one position in particular but I certainly feel like as a batter that I bring, flexibility in terms of what Matt (Mott, the head coach) and Meg (Lanning, the captain) want the team line-up to look like," Haynes said today.

"Since I've come back into the team the last couple of years, and particularly that ODI set-up, I've played different roles.

"We've also got Ellyse Perry coming back from injury, and she's tracking really well, but that might come into the decision-making as well in terms of the best balance for the side.

"From my point of view, I'll certainly fill whatever role Meg and Motty think is best for the team."

Haynes strokes brilliant maiden ODI hundred

Haynes had spent three years out of the one-day set-up before returning in Feb 2017 in a middle-order role. She was moved up to open alongside Healy in February last year for a one-day series against New Zealand before being moved back into a middle-order role for the Ashes series in England a few months later.

The ODI World Cup is a glaring omission from the current Australian women's trophy cabinet, having lost in the semi-final of the 2017 tournament. It was a heartbreak that has repeatedly proven to be the genesis of the current team that has dominated all-comers.

"That 2017 tournament left a mark on our group and was a line in the sand moment for the team in terms of wanting to change and become better players and a better team," said Haynes, who played only two of Australia's eight games at the tournament.

"Over the last couple of years you've seen our team go to another level, you've seen individuals improve out of sight.

2017 flashback: Australia out after Kaur's Cup carnage

"You only need to look at Beth Mooney who has evolved to become one of the (top) batters in the world over the last couple of years. Healy's taken her game to another level.

"And we've unearthed some amazing talent as well with Tayla (Vlaeminck) with the ball up front.

"There's been some really good positive signs for our team and a lot of growth since that moment.

"The one thing we're missing in our cupboard is that one-day World Cup, so there's a real desire from our team to go out there and try and obtain that trophy.

Champions, again! Aussies create history on home soil

"It was a really tough moment in the sheds after we lost that semi and fuelled a lot of desire in the group. That will be unchanged heading into this season."

With the tournament not scheduled to start until February 6, the women have the luxury of time to see how the sporting landscape develops over the summer amid COVID-19.

Uncertainty still lingers around the men's T20 World Cup, due to be played in Australia in October and November this year, while bumping it back to that February window has been mooted as an option.

While the Australian squad wait to see how that pans out, the 33-year-old Haynes says the group has shown the ability to adapt to overcome obstacles remains a strength, and the same blueprint that saw them storm to the T20 World Cup will serve them well in the one-day format.

"We've had some great success in this format of the game. In terms of a game plan and how we take on that format, it doesn't change too much," Haynes said.

"We want to make sure we're nice and attacking and aggressive with bat or ball and take the game on.

"That's been our blueprint over the last couple of years and seen us have an enormous amount of success.

"So I'd definitely like our team to continue that and push what's possible in terms of our game, the scores we can put out, and what we can defend as well."