KFC BBL|10

'Blessed' Rashid changing Afghanistan cricket

Adelaide Strikers star reflects on his growing legacy in Afghanistan after being named the T20I Cricketer of the Decade

AAP

29 December 2020, 08:05 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo