Rashid targets 100 wickets milestone on 'special night'

History beckons for Rashid Khan in Adelaide as he chases the three wickets he needs to become the BBL's fastest to the mark

Jack Paynter

31 December 2022, 01:38 PM AEST

@jackpayn

