Rashid targets 100 wickets milestone on 'special night'

New Year's Eve in Adelaide already holds a special place in the heart of Rashid Khan and the Afghanistan leg-spin wizard is hoping to add another memorable milestone to his bulging list of achievements tonight.

Three years on from his remarkable New Year's Eve batting cameo in BBL|09, the world's No.2-ranked T20 bowler is three away from become the first overseas player to capture 100 KFC BBL wickets.

If he gets there tonight – or in his next five Big Bash matches – he'll become the fastest of the six previous bowlers to achieve the feat.

Matches to reach 100 BBL wickets

AJ Tye: 72

Sean Abbott: 78

Ben Laughlin: 79

Ben Dwarshuis: 80

Kane Richardson: 82

Adam Zampa: 86

*Rashid Khan: 66 prior to New Year's Eve fixture

Still only 24 years old, Rashid is arguably the best bowler the competition has seen – his average of 16.65 is the lowest of the top 50 wicket-takers in BBL history and his economy rate is second only to compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman of bowlers to have taken more than 20 scalps.

"If I get those three wickets … that will be more than a dream for me," he said ahead of tonight's clash with the Melbourne Stars.

"In my mind, in the last three to four games, that if I take wickets, get to 97, 98, 99, something like that just to make sure it's New Year's Eve game I take that (100th) wicket.

"We always get a good crowd and support so I feel if I take that 100th wicket New Year's evening it will be a special feeling, a special night and will make it more memorable for me, so let's hope (I can get the) three wickets."

'A night I'll remember forever': Rashid's NYE special

But, as always, Rashid's main priority is to put on a good show for the Strikers faithful with the crowd tipped to exceed 30,000 at Adelaide Oval tonight.

"I'm always super excited for this night and more importantly just to perform well and make the fans enjoy the night," he said.

"We had a very close last two games … when you come back home in conditions I think suits us a bit more it's the best opportunity for the team to come back stronger while we have the great support of the crowd and the advantage of playing at home.

"I can only try my best and give 100 per cent and let's see what is there for me.

"But as a player I will have that positive mindset and just to make sure I keep enjoying (cricket) and keep performing for the team."

A movie in my mind: Rashid's magic hat-trick

While Rashid, who was reappointed Afghanistan's T20I captain on Thursday, has only taken five wickets in five matches this season, he has proved tough to get away, only conceding five runs-an-over – the most economical of any bowler to have played more than one match in the tournament.

But it's his batting that the hard-hitting No.4-ranked ODI allrounder feels has let him down in BBL|12, managing just 12 runs in three innings.

"It (can be) pretty hard to take wickets if the batsmen don't go after you," Rashid said.

"I'm always trying my best to keep it as tight as possible and make things happen from the other end.

"I'm pretty happy with where I want to bowl and economy wise as well … not happy with the batting, I hope I can score some runs in a special night."

The Strikers have lost their past three New Year's Eve fixtures at Adelaide Oval, which started with that clash with the Thunder in 2019 where Rashid's 40 off 18 balls almost pulled them over the line before he was run out on the second last ball of the match.

Strikers squad v Stars: Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Adam Hose (England), Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton

Stars squad v Strikers: Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Campbell Kellaway, Nick Larkin, Tom O'Connell, Tom Rogers, James Seymour, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Luke Wood (England)