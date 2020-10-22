Adelaide re-sign superstar Rashid in major BBL|10 boost

The KFC BBL has completed the full set of the world's top-ranked T20 International players for this season after the Adelaide Strikers confirmed Rashid Khan will return this summer.

Rashid, ranked the No.1 T20 bowler in the world by the ICC, follows the signings this week of English batter Dawid Malan (the No.1 ranked batter) and Afghan allrounder Mohammad Nabi (the No.1 ranked allrounder) who have joined the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades respectively.

Rashid has taken 56 wickets in three previous campaigns for the Strikers at an economy rate of just 6.37, which is the best of any bowler in BBL history to have taken more than 20 wickets.

He lit up the competition last summer by taking a hat-trick against the Sydney Sixers, while he also proved himself to be one of the tournament's most entertaining batsmen, finishing with a strike-rate of 153.08 from 15 matches.

Every one of Rashid Khan's 19 wickets | KFC BBL|09

Despite being approached by at least two other BBL franchises when he was in Australia last summer, Rashid has never shown any indication he wants to move clubs.

"I'm quite happy playing for Adelaide, and I'll be playing here as long they need me and they want me," he said in February.

"I've been approached by a few teams this year, but I would love to play for Adelaide as long as they will have me.

"It's more than a family. I've met some of the best people, I feel very relaxed and feel like I'm at home. Everyone is so nice and so good to me – the players, the coaching staff, the fans.

"It has been incredible so far."

QUICK SINGLE BBL clubs given cash to splash on third international

The return of Rashid is another boost for the Strikers, who have also added former Brisbane Heat batter Matt Renshaw to their list in the off-season along with swing bowler Dan Worrall from the Melbourne Stars (as part of a trade with Billy Stanlake).

They've also been in discussions with Englishman Phil Salt about a return this season.

"Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived," said Strikers coach Jason Gillespie.

"We're thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins."

The re-signing of Rashid comes as clubs look to splash the cash after a third international player in the playing XI was approved this week.

Cricket Australia will stump up extra money above a club's $1.86m salary cap in a bid to lure some of the game's biggest names to the BBL this season.

Rashid is the seventh international to sign on for BBL|10, joining Malan, Nabi, Alex Hales (Sydney Thunder), Liam Livingstone (Perth Scorchers), Tom Banton (Brisbane Heat) and Tom Curran (Sydney Sixers).