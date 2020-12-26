Vodafone Test Series v India

Ashwin's early spell puts Aussies in Boxing Day spin

A rare impact from a finger spinner on the first morning of a Boxing Day Test laid the foundation for India’s dominant day

Andrew Ramsey

26 December 2020, 09:46 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo